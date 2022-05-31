GQG Partners LLC Purchases 33,940 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,665,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Eli Lilly and worth $460,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,424,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,565,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,095,000 after purchasing an additional 88,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,327,818 shares of company stock valued at $380,782,218 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $11.55 on Tuesday, hitting $311.93. 53,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,063. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $196.68 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $296.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

