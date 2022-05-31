GQG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,344 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 73,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

