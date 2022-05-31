GQG Partners LLC Raises Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,598,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in UBS Group by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 121,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,142,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,151,000 after purchasing an additional 134,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,706. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

