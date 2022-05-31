GQG Partners LLC Sells 429,605 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GQG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429,605 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $640,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,897,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Accenture by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 13,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,874,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.31. 52,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.95. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

