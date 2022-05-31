GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 969,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,349,000. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AppLovin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

APP traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.42. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,761. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

