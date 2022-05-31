Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$34.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.12. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$31.72 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

