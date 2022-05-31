Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$34.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.12. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$31.72 and a 12-month high of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.90.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.