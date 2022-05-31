Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Green Brick Partners worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

GRBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

