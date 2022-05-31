Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys 390,153 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 602.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,153 shares during the quarter. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.51% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

