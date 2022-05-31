Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Greenlight Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 10,100 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,639.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 16,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,345. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $769.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.