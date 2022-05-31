Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $10.20 Million in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,000. Galapagos makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.28% of Galapagos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Galapagos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

GLPG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,746. Galapagos NV has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $81.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Galapagos Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.