Gridcoin Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $22,572.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gridcoin
Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 441,018,462 coins and its circulating supply is 410,365,430 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
