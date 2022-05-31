Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.43. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRIN shares. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $479.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

