Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,139,844. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

