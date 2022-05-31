GRS Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,026 shares of company stock worth $9,010,964. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. 2,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,027. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

