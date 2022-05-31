GRS Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 812,555 WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 812,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000. WeWork comprises approximately 1.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of WeWork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $697,270,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $19,219,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 158,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,055. WeWork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

