GRS Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 3.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

INVH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

