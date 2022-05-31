GRS Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 242,250 shares during the period. Xenia Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

