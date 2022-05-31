GRS Advisors LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises 4.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.95. 22,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,807. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.