Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,102 shares.The stock last traded at $146.77 and had previously closed at $147.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

