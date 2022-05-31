Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $35.80 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 232.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.56.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

