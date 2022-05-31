Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $258.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.33 and a 200 day moving average of $338.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

