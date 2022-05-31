Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

