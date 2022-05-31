Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 94,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

