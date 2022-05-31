Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

HALO traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,181. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

