Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$63.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HDI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HDI traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 435,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$649.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.462757 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

