Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $15.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,250.00. 13,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,981. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,277.82. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.