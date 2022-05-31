Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $509.23. 19,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.48 and a 200-day moving average of $578.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

