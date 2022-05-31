Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 7,056 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.69. 133,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

