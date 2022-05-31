Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.25. 87,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,889. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

