Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,543 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,738. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.66. 30,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,545. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.04 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

