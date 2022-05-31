Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $39.14 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $765.06. 830,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,771,788. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $907.88 and a 200 day moving average of $947.13. The stock has a market cap of $792.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,501 shares of company stock worth $348,702,841. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.