Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,560,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $157,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.84. 34,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.