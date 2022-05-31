Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,235,948. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

