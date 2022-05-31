Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,403 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Griffin Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

ADSK traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $208.26. 53,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,808. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

