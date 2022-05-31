Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will report $647.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.76 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $410.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $29,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 482,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 806,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,207. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $911.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

