Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. (OTCMKTS:NNUTU – Get Rating) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3,750.00 and last traded at $3,750.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4,150.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,750.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,750.00.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018.

