Head to Head Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sight Sciences and Nuvectra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 8.55 -$62.96 million ($3.09) -2.85 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sight Sciences and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.27%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Nuvectra (Get Rating)

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

