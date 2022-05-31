Head to Head Review: The Arena Group (AREN) and Its Competitors

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare The Arena Group to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Arena Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 396 1864 2676 77 2.49

The Arena Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.27%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 47.11%. Given The Arena Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% The Arena Group Competitors 38.45% 2.72% 4.17%

Risk and Volatility

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -3.72 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.35

The Arena Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

The Arena Group rivals beat The Arena Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

