HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 50,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,059. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of research firms have commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($79.57) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($73.12) to €67.00 ($72.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($64.52) to €59.00 ($63.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

