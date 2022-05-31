HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 50,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,059. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3371 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
