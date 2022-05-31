Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.79. Hello Group shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 60,772 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

The company has a market cap of $941.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

