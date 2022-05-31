Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $39.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,000,000 after acquiring an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

