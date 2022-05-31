Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $777,231.21

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $777,231.21 and $169,608.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.01554738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00533871 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,714,553 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

