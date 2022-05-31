HempCoin (THC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $255.00

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $421,437.93 and approximately $255.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.99 or 1.00062786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001105 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,329,636 coins and its circulating supply is 266,194,486 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

