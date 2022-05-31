Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,552,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,551,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000.

NASDAQ:HCVIU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,448. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

