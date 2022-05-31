HEROcoin Trading Up 1.3% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $14,798.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

