Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $158.00. The stock traded as high as $129.45 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 8121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.28.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,244,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

