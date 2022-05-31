Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $104.18 Million in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,975,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,180,000. Enfusion accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 4.40% of Enfusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

