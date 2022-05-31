Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Hibbett by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hibbett by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.