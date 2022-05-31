Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of HI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,943. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after acquiring an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

