HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.59. 104,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 439,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.
The company has a market cap of C$452.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)
