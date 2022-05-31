HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.56 and last traded at C$5.59. 104,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 439,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

The company has a market cap of C$452.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.90.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

